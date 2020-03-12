General Assembly suspends legislative session due to coronavirus

The Georgia General Assembly will suspend the 2020 legislative session indefinitely after Friday, March 13, because of the coronavirus health scare.

“The suspension is out of an abundance of caution and in the interest of health and safety of members, staff and the public given the prevalence of the coronavirus,” according to a press release Thursday, March 12, from the Capitol.

Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan and Speaker of the House David Ralston “have mutually agreed to suspend the session and resume at a future date to be determined,” the release says.

“We continue to urge calm and appropriate responses to the coronavirus situation. However, the current environment demands that we take additional preventative action,” Duncan said. “Speaker Ralston and I are working diligently to ensure that, at the appropriate time, the General Assembly resumes its critically important work.”

Ralston said, “We do not take this action lightly, but after discussions with Gov. (Brian) Kemp, we feel this is a prudent measure which will ensure an orderly legislative session.”

He said he appreciated “very much the cooperation of Lt. Gov. Duncan, and working together, our House and Senate stand ready to support the state’s response to the Coronavirus. We look forward to resuming the legislative session and returning to the people’s business.”

The House and Senate will reconvene at a date and time to be set by Duncan and Ralston under the terms of a joint adjournment resolution adopted by both chambers.

Earlier Friday, both chambers adopted the amended fiscal 2020 state budget, which includes $100 million in funding to address Coronavirus-related needs.