Gainesville set to expand area downtown where you can carry booze. Here’s where

Gainesville’s dining district soon could have newly-expanded territory in the downtown area.

Council members are expected to modify the boundaries of the growing district during a regular meeting at 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, June 6, at the Public Safety Complex.

The modification, if approved, would see boundaries of the district expand east beyond Jesse Jewell Parkway and encompass a small stretch of new territory around Main Street in Midland. Blackstrap, Remedy Distillery and Inked Pig would be the newest businesses located in Gainesville’s downtown dining district with city-approval Tuesday.

Folks who dine within the district – which nearly doubled in size last year with the boundary expanded to Industrial Boulevard – can legally carry out up to two unsealed alcoholic beverages of 16 ounces in plastic cups between noon and midnight from a restaurant or growler shop.

“The downtown dining district has been wildly popular,” Assistant City Manager Angela Sheppard said. “As new businesses emerge, we have tried to modify those boundaries to kind of adjust for that.”

Mayor Sam Couvillon described expansion of the district as a logical next step for the city as commercial development moves further into Gainesville’s Midtown area.

“The downtown dining district has proven to be very successful,” he said. “It’s made our downtown area more dynamic and more desirable to visit. As we grow into that Midtown area, we want to let those businesses in that area take advantage of that same vibrancy that downtown is experiencing.”