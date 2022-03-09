Gainesville, get ready for a new area code

A new telephone area code is coming to the Gainesville area March 15.
Current telephone numbers, including current area code, will not change.
The need for the new 943 area code was spurred by a high demand for new telephone numbers in the greater Atlanta area, the Georgia Public Service Commission announced Tuesday. The new area code will overlay the existing 404/470/678/770 region.
Starting March 15, customers in the region may be assigned a number in the new 943 area code when they request new service or an additional line.
The region includes Alpharetta, Duluth, Dunwoody, East Point, Forest Park, Gainesville, Griffin, Lawrenceville, Mableton, Marietta, Peachtree City, Roswell, Sandy Springs, Smyrna and Tucker.
For more information, contact your local telephone service provider or visit the Georgia Public Service Commission website.