Gainesville City Council hears more concerns over short-term rental rules





“I really, really hope that we don’t regulate the short-term rental market too much,” said Niraj Patel, a short-term rental property manager and resident in Gainesville. “I believe our community needs it.”

Several other property managers advocated for the city to loosen regulations for short-term rental properties, arguing that short-term renters often cause fewer problems than long-term renters, who are already allowed in residential zoning districts. Travel nurses need these kinds of opportunities, they argued, as well as intern programs and other people visiting the city.

Bob Owen spoke for the recently formed R-1 Preservation Group, which supported the city’s current ordinances, and requested that the short-term rental restrictions be upped to 30 days or less for R-1 areas, which are primarily low- to moderate-density, single-family residential subdivisions. Keeping out short-term renters helps keep communities like his intact, Owen said.

The discussion was inspired by a small change to the current ordinance, which council members approved Tuesday.

Previously, the city defined properties with rentals of 15 days or less as “lodging services,” and changed the code to more clearly define them as “short-term rentals.” The ordinance change would also allow short-term rentals in commercial zoning districts, just as before, as well as the Residential-Office zoning district.

Long-term rentals of more than 15 days are allowed in residential zonings, but short-term rentals are restricted to specific zonings, mostly contained in the midtown and downtown areas.

In the last few months, the city was notified of properties operating as short-term rentals in residential areas and wanted to make the code more clear, City Attorney Abbott Hayes said.

Mayor Sam Couvillon said the city would look into developing more comprehensive short-term rental ordinances, and he was sympathetic to both property managers currently operating and those in subdivisions who wanted to keep their communities secure.

“These are the types of decisions that are rendered that really do cause anguish and anxiety for us,” Couvillon said.

The issue will be discussed in the coming months, said City Manager Bryan Lackey.

“We’re not trying to punish anybody who does short-term rentals,” Couvillon said. “We want to do something in a very proper, well-thought-out manner, and then get to the right decision to help the city of Gainesville.”

Gainesville City Council voted 4-1 to approve the ordinance change with Zack Thompson absent.



