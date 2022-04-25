Four items up for vote by Hall County commission on Tuesday

The Hall County Board of Commissioners is poised to take these actions at its voting session on Tuesday, April 26.

New playground equipment may be bought

A vote on whether to spend $282,585 in playground equipment for the new Butler Park south of Gainesville.

Hall County officials broke ground in November 2021 on the long-delayed park, which will be built next to what used to be the historically Black school, now called The E.E. Butler Center.

Officials have said they hope to have the park completed by late summer.

The 13-acre park will feature a pavilion, playground, splash pad, amphitheater, basketball courts and walking trails.

New planning director may be paid $135,000 salary

A contract for the new planning and development director is under consideration.

The annual salary for Randi Doveton, who will begin work May 2, would be $135,000, according to the contract.

Doveton currently serves as the zoning director for Macon-Bibb County’s Planning and Zoning Commission, where she previously served as a senior development review officer, according to a Hall County press release in March.

She replaces Sarah McQuade, who resigned in November shortly after she turned down a demotion.

Public Works and Utilities Director Srikanth Yamala had been filling in as interim planning director.



