Flowery Branch gives initial approval to budget

Flowery Branch’s proposed tax rate for 2020-21 got initial approval at the City Council meeting Thursday, June 18.



Final approval is set for Thursday, June 25.

The city’s proposed tax rate is staying the same at 3.264 mills, with 1 mill equal to $1 per $1,000 in assessed property value. Under that formula, a $250,000 home would be taxed at $326.40.

If approved, that would mean a hike for residents with rising property assessments. The tax bill would remain the same for homeowners who saw no change in home values.

Increasing home values are lifting property tax revenues for the city. To keep the revenue amount the same as in 2019, the city would have to drop the tax rate to 3.178 mills.

A vote also is set June 25 on the city’s proposed $5.1 million budget for fiscal 2021, which begins July 1. The current budget is $5.2 million.

While property tax revenues are generally the same in the proposed budget, there are revenue losses elsewhere, such as in local option sales taxes, which are dropping from $1 million to $750,000, or by 25%.

Local governments have had to wrestle with lost revenue from the COVID-19 pandemic.



