Flowery Branch family remembered in park dedication

Former Flowery Mike Miller recalled how late Councilwoman Mary Jones used political pull to get a roundabout funded at Mitchell Street and Lights Ferry Road.



"I'll call Nathan," she once said.

Nathan, as in former Gov. Nathan Deal.

And later in a ceremony accepting grant money for the project at the state Capitol, Deal beelined his way through a crowd to give Jones a hug.

"For me, it was the eye-opening moment of 'Wow, she's a pretty cool lady,' " Miller said.