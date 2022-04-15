Fair Street Neighborhood Center getting these outdoor upgrades

Fair Street Neighborhood Center is getting a new pavilion, grills and fireplace to draw more people to the space.
The Gainesville Parks and Recreation department is planning to add a 4,000-square-foot outdoor pavilion at the facility at 715 Fair St..
“Every month we’re getting the reports of which facilities are being used the most, and it isn’t used as much as the civic center or the (Martha Hope) cabin,” Parks and Recreation Director Kate Mattison said. “So we’re trying to think about ways we can attract more people to the space because it’s a beautiful indoor space.”
The center was recently renovated with new carpets, a new paint job and updated audio/visual capabilities, she said.
During the COVID-19 pandemic over the last two years, the department had a difficult time planning where to host camps because students weren’t inside the school systems during stretches of the pandemic.
“That’s probably when … it came to mind that we’re lacking a few things here that would make this place much more marketable and make it more enjoyable for our customers,” Mattison said. “Having camp over there with no playground, no outdoor pavilion with shade — even though there’s a beautiful greenspace behind the building, it just shows that — if we can’t use it for camp, there’s probably a reason why people aren’t renting it as often.”
The pavilion could also have access to the neighborhood center’s kitchen for large gatherings.
“This will make it complete,” Mattison said. “That park will be done.”