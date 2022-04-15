Fair Street Neighborhood Center getting these outdoor upgrades

Fair Street Neighborhood Center is getting a new pavilion, grills and fireplace to draw more people to the space.

The Gainesville Parks and Recreation department is planning to add a 4,000-square-foot outdoor pavilion at the facility at 715 Fair St..

“Every month we’re getting the reports of which facilities are being used the most, and it isn’t used as much as the civic center or the (Martha Hope) cabin,” Parks and Recreation Director Kate Mattison said. “So we’re trying to think about ways we can attract more people to the space because it’s a beautiful indoor space.”