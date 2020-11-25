Court: Jury trials canceled due to spike in COVID-19 cases

The Hall County court system has canceled its upcoming jury trials out of health concerns related to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Courts coordinator Margie Reed-Payne said Wednesday, Nov. 25, the jury trial week for Nov. 30 was canceled for “safety reasons.”

“After a careful review of the most recent Georgia (Department) of Public Health data, it appears Hall County is experiencing a spike in COVID cases,” Reed-Payne wrote in an email.