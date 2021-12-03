Council approves contract for new Flowery Branch city manager

Tonya Parrish was appointed the new Flowery Branch city manager Thursday, Dec. 2, in a unanimous vote by the Flowery Branch City Council. She will fill the role left open when former city manager Bill Andrew was asked to resign in May.

Her starting salary will be $130,000, according to her contract with the city.

Parrish, who was city manager of Waycross in South Georgia, was announced as the sole finalist for the position at the City Council meeting Thursday, Nov. 18. Parrish, who is a CPA, was selected from among 40 applicants, City Attorney Ron Bennett said.

She will start her new position on Dec. 20.