Council approves contract for new Flowery Branch city manager

Tonya Parrish was appointed the new Flowery Branch city manager Thursday, Dec. 2, in a unanimous vote by the Flowery Branch City Council. She will fill the role left open when former city manager Bill Andrew was asked to resign in May.
Her starting salary will be $130,000, according to her contract with the city.
Parrish, who was city manager of Waycross in South Georgia, was announced as the sole finalist for the position at the City Council meeting Thursday, Nov. 18. Parrish, who is a CPA, was selected from among 40 applicants, City Attorney Ron Bennett said.
She will start her new position on Dec. 20.
The contract includes $6,000 per year for a personal vehicle and a relocation allowance of up to $5,000. Parrish will start with 40 hours of paid vacation time and will be credited with 10 years of service for accrual of vacation time, meaning she will accrue 12.3 hours vacation time per month, according to the contract.
If she is terminated at any point by the city, her severance package would give her six months worth of her base salary, or about $65,000. Parrish would not receive severance pay if the termination were for a felony conviction or violation of the personnel manual, which would warrant immediate termination, the contract states.
Vickie Short, who has served as interim city manager since Andrew left in May, is leaving for a county clerk position in Barrow County, she told The Times Thursday. Short has been with Flowery Branch for nine years, previously serving as city clerk, and she will start her new position on Dec. 20. She notified the city she was leaving on Nov. 22, Short said.
Short did not apply for the open city manager position.
Sheila Cooper was appointed as city clerk by City Council Thursday. Cooper had served as assistant city clerk since May, and she was the utility billing clerk previously. Cooper has worked at the city since July 2019.
Cooper’s starting salary as clerk will be $62,667.