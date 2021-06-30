Buford to raise property taxes; public hearings set

The City of Buford is planning to raise its property taxes by .76% over the rollback millage rate.
The Board of Commissioners announced Wednesday its intention to levy the new rate and will hold three public hearings on it.
Each year, the county board of tax assessors is required to review the assessed value of taxable property in the county, and if the trend of prices recently sold indicates that there has been an increase in fair market value, then the board is required to reassess the value of that property.
A rollback millage rate is a rate that would produce the same total revenue for the tax district next year as the previous year when accounting for reassessments on property value going into the new year.
Public hearings on this tax increase will be held at the Buford City Arena, 2795 Sawnee Ave. on July 19 at 7 p.m. and two meetings will be held at the Buford City Arena on Aug. 2 at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.