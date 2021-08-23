Browns Bridge Road home the subject of complaints for years over junk

A house on Browns Bridge Road surrounded by piles of junk could be getting cleaned up soon.

But it’s not the first time action has been taken at the home, which has been the subject of similar complaints going back years.

The driveway, lawn and backyard of the home at 3039 Browns Bridge Road is strewn with old furniture, decorations, clothing and other trash.

The mess, clearly visible from the road, has become a nuisance to neighbors. Residents near the property on Browns Bridge Road and in the Cresswind subdivision across the street, have expressed health and safety concerns about the junk possibly attracting snakes, insects, rodents and other wildlife.

Brian Olson, who lives in Cresswind, wrote in an email he has noticed uncovered items out in the driveway there for two years.

“But in recent months the yard became absolutely full of junk,” he wrote. “I figured someone would do something about it. But it just became worse and worse. I had concern for whoever lived there, certainly the neighbors and there had to be health and safety issues for the surrounding area. And think about someone coming to Gainesville for the first time and seeing this along a main road into town.”