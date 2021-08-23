Browns Bridge Road home the subject of complaints for years over junk

A house on Browns Bridge Road surrounded by piles of junk could be getting cleaned up soon.
But it’s not the first time action has been taken at the home, which has been the subject of similar complaints going back years.
The driveway, lawn and backyard of the home at 3039 Browns Bridge Road is strewn with old furniture, decorations, clothing and other trash.
The mess, clearly visible from the road, has become a nuisance to neighbors. Residents near the property on Browns Bridge Road and in the Cresswind subdivision across the street, have expressed health and safety concerns about the junk possibly attracting snakes, insects, rodents and other wildlife.
Brian Olson, who lives in Cresswind, wrote in an email he has noticed uncovered items out in the driveway there for two years.
“But in recent months the yard became absolutely full of junk,” he wrote. “I figured someone would do something about it. But it just became worse and worse. I had concern for whoever lived there, certainly the neighbors and there had to be health and safety issues for the surrounding area. And think about someone coming to Gainesville for the first time and seeing this along a main road into town.”
The code states it is unlawful to “place, abandon, leave, keep or store junk and salvage material, including non-functioning motor vehicles, appliances, machinery… out of doors upon any public or private land … All such materials shall be stored in such manner that will preclude the harborage of rodents and insects.”
The previous tenant at the property was evicted in late July, according to a statement from Hall County Marshal’s Office Capt. Barry Shaw.
“We normally try to cite the person making the mess, but if the tenant refuses to clean it up we could then address it with the property owner,” he said.
Officials from the Marshal’s Office were not able to contact the property owner, Johnnie Angela Brooke, by phone but saw her at the property on Aug. 9 and issued a citation.
“She said she was working on hiring a company to clean up the mess but was not sure how long it would take,” Shaw wrote. “Due to the size of the mess in the yard and the fact that the owner did not live at a local address where we could easily contact her, we issued the citation on the spot. In most instances we prefer to give property owners time to make progress before issuing a citation, but this was a more extreme case that needed compliance obtained as quickly as possible.”
The Times could not reach Brooke for comment.
There have been complaints about the property every year since 2014, Shaw wrote, which is how long Brooke has owned it, according to Hall County records.
A different resident at the same address was issued a citation for storage of junk in May 2017 and March 2019. In all other instances when a citation was not issued, the property was cleaned up by the residents.
In the most recent instance, Brooke was cited for storage of junk and has a court date for the violation on Sept. 8. If found guilty, the owner can be fined up to $1,000. Officers will visit the property again the day before the court date, Shaw said, to check on progress made, which can inform the judge’s decision.
Shaw said this case was unusual in terms of the level of mess in the yard. Typically, code enforcement officials give the owner of a property a few days to make a “good faith effort” to clean up, Shaw said.
And though this property is on a major road, the visibility of the mess is not a factor when citing someone for this kind of code violation.
“With a mess like that you have to move pretty quick,” he said. “That’s just unacceptable no matter where it is.”