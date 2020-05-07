Braselton town offices to reopen May 18 under these conditions

Town of Braselton offices will reopen to the public on May 18, “with changes designed to protect the safety of employees and customers,” the town said in a press release Thursday, May 7.



Braselton is installing plexiglass shields at windows and visitors will be restricted to lobby areas or designated meeting rooms. Meetings are by appointment only and customers will be required to wear masks to meet with town employees, officials said.

No more than 10 people will be allowed in the Braselton Library at one time.

The Braselton Planning Commission will meet in person starting this month, and the Town Council will meet in person starting in June.

Large public events won’t be permitted until July 10.

The annual Fourth of July fireworks event sponsored by the Braselton Visitors Bureau Authority has been rescheduled for Sept. 5.