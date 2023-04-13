Asbestos mishandling triggers Georgia EPD investigation, stop work order in Lula

Asbestos, a carcinogenic mineral that can cause lung cancer and other respiratory diseases when inhaled, had been identified in at least two of the four homes.

Ashley Perry, Environmental Compliance Specialist with the EPD, said that while Southern Environmental Services was in compliance when she inspected the site Wednesday, the company’s alleged regulatory violations Tuesday are still under investigation.

The complaints were filed to the EPD Tuesday after local business owner Dave Wilson captured video of workers removing siding from one of the contaminated homes without proper protective equipment.

City Marshal Doug Forrester followed up on the complaints by Wilson and others on Tuesday, but he was told by city officials to stand down and work on the home continued for nearly two days.

City officials held a forum on Carter Alley Wednesday to answer questions from the community as work on the home containing asbestos continued that afternoon.

Among half-a-dozen residents in attendance was Joseph Johnson, who informed city officials during the forum that he also had video that appeared to show workers removing siding from one of the homes and “scraping” asbestos off of it.

“...they’re just raking asbestos tile off, and we can’t get a stop work order?” Johnson asked city officials Wednesday.

Prior to Johnson’s remarks, City Engineer Brian Rindt admitted that proper protocol had not been followed by the company.

“The siding has asbestos,” City Engineer Brian Rindt said. “It’s my understanding they’re working on (the home) now and also removed the siding. From my understanding, it was not done properly…my guess is (the company) didn’t realize it had asbestos.”

Rindt blamed the miscommunication on “a confusion of the wording” in the executive summary of contract with the company, stating only that “rules were broken.”

Following Wednesday’s forum – more than 24 hours after work had started – Rindt and City Manager Dennis Bergin decided to issue a stop work order.

Once disturbed, asbestos fibers can remain airborne for 48-72 hours.

For Wilson, the stop work order came a day too late. He said he expected a faster response from the city.

“It was just a roller coaster ride, watching the little girls play up the street while (the workers) were breaking up all the asbestos, dry,” he said. “...there’s fear of what could or could not (happen)...disgust is what I felt. The stop order was too little too late.”

Resident Juliette Roberts expressed similar sentiment following the forum.

“The fact is the damage and exposure is done – it's just a wait and see, now,” she said. “It's ridiculous. This is harmful to our kids, citizens and businesses. It's obvious they do not understand the damage that will be caused with asbestos exposure. We’re supposed to trust our city to help keep us safe, but now, frankly, I don't feel safe in my little town anymore.”

Rindt addressed the city’s delay in issuing a stop work order as well as directing Forrester to stand down, stating that the city was met with veiled threats of financial ramifications when he’d contacted President of Southern Environmental Services Tom Wasson.

“(Wasson) said we can’t shut it down – (that he’ll) recover the cost for lost time and all that, because (they were) doing everything right,” Rindt said of his conversation with Wasson and the city’s initial reluctance to act.

When reached by phone, Wasson, who didn’t attend Wednesday’s forum, declined to answer questions regarding the allegations.

Mayor Joe Thomas said on Wednesday evening that the city will take the proper steps going forward to ensure the public’s safety and that the matter is resolved.

“I want to see the people in Lula be safe, and we’re going to do what we can to make sure that happens,” Thomas said. “No matter what it’s going to take, we’re going to do the right thing.”

Councilman Tony Cornett also pledged to see that the company is in compliance with EPD regulations on asbestos removal before work at the site can proceed.

“I’m glad we were able to issue a stop work order, so we have time to evaluate what has occurred and investigate to identify if everything is being done properly before we continue the work,” Cornett said.

City officials met with Southern Environmental Services Thursday morning and agreed to a series of conditions intended to guarantee the company’s workers are in compliance with all EPD regulations.



