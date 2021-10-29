After investigation into bullying, age discrimination allegations, Hall County Tax Commissioner Darla Eden claims defamation

William Linkous, of Atlanta-based Freeman, Mathis and Gary, representing the county, responded to Jarrard on Sept. 16, writing that the county denied Eden’s request for apology and retraction.



“The county cannot disavow or repudiate the report because it did not conduct the investigation,” Linkous wrote. “As you know the interviews of the witnesses, the review of the documents, and the drafting of the Report was conducted by Investigator (Teresa) Stivarius with no input from the County.”

The report was conducted because of legal duty imposed by federal law to investigate several complaints made by employees in Eden’s office, he wrote.

“It was solely the product of good faith efforts to find out the truth in compliance with federal law,” Linkous wrote.

The outside investigative report, written by Teresa Stivarius of Atlanta-based PointerWise LLC, upheld complaints of bullying, retaliation for reporting concerns to the county’s human resources department and age discrimination.

At a May tax commissioner’s conference in Athens, Eden got into a physical altercation with a subordinate in a hotel lobby. Eden received previous complaints from employees claiming she was a bully and discriminated against older workers, prompting the county to hire an outside investigator in May to look into the claims.

Eden denied many of the allegations in the report, calling it a “hatchet job” that did not give her due process. She said many of the problems described in the report stemmed from payroll issues and underfunding from the county.

In addition to the recommendation from human resources to Eden and the threatening letter from Eden’s lawyer, The Times obtained numerous documents including text messages and emails between Jones, the HR director, and Stivarius, the investigator.

Hiring of Stivarius

County Administrator Jock Connell said the county hired Stivarius through outside counsel from Freeman, Mathis and Gary. Most county purchases must go through a procurement process that requires at least three bids and a resolution signed by the Board of Commissioners once the bid is recommended by staff. But there are several exceptions to this policy, including purchases done with outside counsel, Connell said.

County attorney Van Stephens said it is not unusual for outside counsel to hire an expert.

But Connell said he did not know of another time when the county had to hire an investigator for complaints made against a constitutional officer since he was hired in 2017.

Stivarius said a representative from the law firm approached her about conducting the investigation, and she had not worked with any Hall County officials before starting the investigation.

In Jarrard’s most recent letter to the county on Oct. 1, he wrote the county asserted a “lack of responsibility for the Report,” and the county’s claim that it did not conduct the investigation is “inconsistent with the facts.”

“The Tax Commissioner has lost confidence that Hall County will do the right thing and repudiate the Report,” he wrote.

Jarrard claimed the county had input on the investigation because of text messages between Stivarius and Jones regarding the report.

The text messages in question largely deal with logistics such as setting up interview times with witnesses, getting contact information and planning meetings. Messages also show that Jones, the HR director, was able to proofread the report before it was considered final.

Stivarius said this is normal procedure. Revisions that don’t change the factual basis of the report are common, she said.

“Once I close out the gathering of evidence, which means the document review and witness interviews … then I compile an outline that I use for doing a verbal report,” Stivarius said. “After that … I’m asked to do a full written investigatory report. … Once I prepare it, I always prepare it in draft form and share it with my client first.”

In one text message on July 22, Stivarius wrote, “Per my email, I will continue to treat this as a draft until you advise that that (sic) the County has determined it final.”



