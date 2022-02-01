A mobile bathroom trailer, trash cleanup and other goals to address Gainesville’s homeless issue

In the past, Fisher and other members of the street outreach team have taken garbage bags to the camps to help with keeping it clean.

While residents of the camps have supported the clean-up program, Amerling said the underlying issue is the existing garbage left behind by previous generations of homeless people.

“If somebody gets arrested or somebody leaves, sometimes the tents are just thrown in a pile,” said Amerling, who retired from Gainesville Police in 2016.

Amerling purchased a 7-by-12-foot dump trailer that he can haul with his truck.

“Once we can get control of the existing garbage inside of the encampment, then Michael can provide garbage bags where we could get daily and weekly garbage just like a regular refuse service kind of thing,” Amerling said.

Fisher said the members of these camps are excited about the idea.

“This is their home,” Fisher said. “It may not be much of a home … but it’s what they have. And they take pride.”

Amerling, who is also a retired Army Ranger, said he wanted to go to camps and show them how to build a military-style latrine.

Amerling’s other big purchase, the two-stall trailer with a shower and toilet, is also part of an initiative to improve the hygiene and engender trust with the residents of the camp.

Fisher said one of the long-term goals to address homelessness would be a “safety zone,” an area for people with no other place to go that wouldn’t run afoul of the city’s urban camping ordinances. It would likely be mostly tents in the beginning but might evolve into greater infrastructure and transitional housing, Fisher said. He said they have looked at possible properties but know that it would involve the city’s approval.

The Times reached out to Mayor Sam Couvillon about some of the homeless task force’s goals.

Couvillon said he understands that transitional housing is one of the bigger issues in addressing the homelessness issue in Gainesville.

“I do think churches and nonprofits can go a long way in helping address this as well,” Couvillon said. “I think it’s just a matter of trying to have a coordinated, focused effort in addressing the issue.”

Couvillon said he has met with Fisher during his campaign and will continue to do so to learn more about these issues.

“What I will say is I’m committed to being involved in trying to find a solution,” he said.