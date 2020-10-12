2 million gallons of raw sewage believed to have spilled into Flat Creek upstream of Lake Lanier

The pumps failed when they were overwhelmed by more than 10 feet of water, according to a news release. Three temporary pumps were being used at the site as of Monday morning, Oct. 12.

Gainesville Water Resources believes the affected areas are along Flat Creek for about two miles upstream of Lake Lanier, according to the news release. As of 10 a.m. Monday, all incoming flow was being pumped to the water reclamation facility and no overflows were occurring.

The heavy rains make it more difficult to estimate the size of the spill, although Gainesville Water Resources estimates it was more than 2 million gallons.

“Due to the magnitude of this event, it took our staff several hours just to be able to access the flooded pump station and surrounding area to assess the problem and begin the appropriate corrective actions,” Water Resources Director Linda MacGregor said in a statement.

Water quality tests show the water is within state water quality standards, according to the news release.

Gainesville Water Resources tested upstream and downstream from the discharge on Sunday and Monday.

Gainesville Water Resources is waiting on results for a fecal coliform bacteria test, Brian Wiley, environmental services manager with Gainesville Water Resources, said Monday.

On Sunday, dissolved oxygen levels were 6.26 milligrams per liter upstream and 6.25 milligrams per liter downstream, according to Wiley. The goal for dissolved oxygen levels is at least 5 milligrams per liter.

On Sunday, pH levels were 6.83 upstream and 6.87 downstream. Levels between 6 and 8 are ideal.

On Monday, the dissolved oxygen levels were 7.02 milligrams per liter upstream and 6.16 milligrams per liter downstream. The pH level was 6.56 upstream on Monday, while it was 6.43 downstream.

The temporary pumps will stay in place until the equipment at the facility can be repaired. MacGregor said the timing and cost of the repairs had not been determined yet Monday afternoon.

“Just this afternoon, the water level is low enough to see the pumps. We are beginning to assess their condition now,” she said in an email.

Several roads also remained closed across Hall County following washouts caused by the heavy rain, and Lake Lanier stood above 1,074, full of not only water but debris and sediment.