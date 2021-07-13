3 possible double-voting cases from Hall in hands of secretary of state

The Hall County Board of Elections and Registration voted Tuesday July 13 to refer three possible cases of double voting in the 2020 general election to the Georgia secretary of state’s office for further investigation.
The secretary of state’s office already had this information, but this was a necessary procedural move, Vice Chair Craig Lutz said.
At their June 3 meeting, Elections Director Lori Wurtz presented to the board three cases in which people may have voted in both Florida and Hall County. Wurtz was contacted by three different counties in Florida about unusual activity from three voters who had a residence in Hall County. She said at the June 3 meeting that the residents did vote in Hall County, but she could not confirm yet that all three voted in Florida as well.
All three voted via mail-in ballot in Hall County, she said.
County Attorney Van Stephens said that in this case the secretary of state’s office will conduct the preliminary investigation and depending on what happens during that process, the cases could then go to the state’s attorney general.