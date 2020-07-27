What a return to class could look like at the University of North Georgia

Students at the University of North Georgia can expect quite a different college experience this fall, according to insight gleaned from a virtual town hall meeting on Monday, July 27.

UNG held the town hall to provide students and their parents with an update of what the imminent return to fall classes may look like for the university.

UNG is based in Dahlonega, with additional campuses in Blue Ridge, Cumming, Gainesville and Oconee.

WHAT WILL CLASS LOOK LIKE?

Classes and instruction will be altered heavily, as many courses adopt a hybrid model of teaching that will involve both virtual and face-to-face instruction, according to UNG provost and senior vice president for academic affairs Chaudron Gille. Each hybrid class will be labeled as either H1, H2 or H3.

Gille said students in H1 classes — the most common form of hybrid course — will spend “25% to 50%” of course time in face-to-face learning, which will translate to about one face-to-face meeting with a professor a week per course. The classes will also contain digital coursework, which will be completed via D2L Brightspace, an online learning management platform.

Gille said the rotation schedules for when students will be meeting in classrooms will be released on that platform.

H2 classes will take place primarily online, although students in these classes will still meet with their professors four to eight times in a semester, according to Gille. Students in H3 classes will meet at about the same rate as those in H1 classes, but H3 courses are those that require additional safety protocols, such as lab science classes.

Online components of hybrid courses will go beyond merely video lectures, and will often include interactive activities, Gille said.

When meeting face-to-face for classes, all students will be required to wear protective face coverings, per a mandate from the University System of Georgia earlier this summer.

Gille said final exams for the fall semester will be held entirely online, and there will be no face-to-face meetings for classes after the Thanksgiving holiday. Because of the many requirements professors may have of their students during exams, all students will be required to have computers with both video and audio capabilities.

According to Gille, UNG “will do our very best” to work with high-risk students who require additional safety accommodations or feel unsafe attending face-to-face lessons. He also acknowledged that there is a chance UNG will have to shift back to entirely online learning, and said the school has made preparations for that possibility.

Mac McConnell, senior vice president of business and finance at UNG, said there is currently no plan to reassess student fees, although he added that “online only would generate potential for refunds depending on when that may occur.”