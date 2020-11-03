Video: A glimpse at Gainesville High School’s campus improvements

With demolition starting to begin in areas of Gainesville High School, it’s difficult to envision the updates to come.
To help students, teachers and parents better understand the future vision of the campus, Superintendent Jeremy Williams offered a glimpse of the improvements during the Gainesville City Schools Board of Education work session on Monday, Nov. 2. Through a video rendering from Robertson Loia Roof PC, people were able to visualize the soon-to-be improved campus.
As if recorded with a drone, the video moves through the property, showing the Advanced Studies Center; the kitchen, cafeteria and media center update; classroom building; Student Activities Center; artificial turf field and upgraded track; and indoor athletic facility.
Gainesville High School improvements videoThis video rendering from Robertson Loia Roof PC shows upcoming improvements to the Gainesville High School campus.
Williams said the Advanced Studies Center is expected to open for fall 2021, and once that is complete, he said the demolition of the current career, technical and agricultural education will begin.
As for the construction of the cafeteria and media center, he said that could begin “any day now.” Williams said he hopes to have it finished by Dec. 2021.
“Although there is some demolition going on the campus of Gainesville High School, there is a plan of something that’s coming,” he said.
In other business
The school board approved the guaranteed maximum price of the new middle school. The final bid from Carroll Daniel Construction came in at $35,932,912. The school system had previously budgeted $32 million as its projected cost.
Williams credits this increase to the “earthwork, utilities and paving,” which is budgeted at $5 million.
“We wanted to ensure that the driveway is wide enough to accommodate for that volume,” Williams said. “… There is a good bit of work up front in getting this site prepped for a new school.”