Video: A glimpse at Gainesville High School’s campus improvements

With demolition starting to begin in areas of Gainesville High School, it’s difficult to envision the updates to come.

To help students, teachers and parents better understand the future vision of the campus, Superintendent Jeremy Williams offered a glimpse of the improvements during the Gainesville City Schools Board of Education work session on Monday, Nov. 2. Through a video rendering from Robertson Loia Roof PC, people were able to visualize the soon-to-be improved campus.

As if recorded with a drone, the video moves through the property, showing the Advanced Studies Center; the kitchen, cafeteria and media center update; classroom building; Student Activities Center; artificial turf field and upgraded track; and indoor athletic facility.