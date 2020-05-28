UNG wants your stories of living during the COVID-19 pandemic

COVID-19 has drastically affected everyone’s lives, and the University of North Georgia wants to know how it’s changed yours.



Allison Galloup, special collection and digital initiatives librarian at UNG, is heading up a project that will document life in Northeast Georgia during the COVID-19 pandemic. Galloup decided to start the project after doing some research on the history of the Spanish flu pandemic in the area, which she said was not well documented.

“There was one mention of the infirmary getting a little more money in their budget in like 1920, but that was it,” she said. “We didn’t want that to happen again. We wanted to make sure that in 100 years or 50 years, however soon it may be, that scholars looking back or people looking back can identify what was happening in our community at this time.”