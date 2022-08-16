UNG celebrates 150 years during annual address

The University of North Georgia celebrated its 150-year anniversary Friday, Aug. 12, with its annual State of the University address given by outgoing President Bonita Jacobs, who is stepping down in June 2023.

The anniversary comes as UNG faces a shrinking budget, declining student enrollment and the possibility of faculty layoffs, which the university is expected to make official before classes begin Aug 22.

UNG is bracing for a loss of $5 million in state funding next year due to a decline in student enrollment, which has fallen by about 7% since spring 2020. UNG enrolls about 19,000 students.

The university is preparing to absorb that blow by cutting 20-25 positions, though that includes leaving some of UNG’s 150 vacancies unfilled. It must send its final budget to the University System of Georgia by July 1.

Even so, Jacobs said UNG is well-positioned for the future, the university said in a news release Friday. She noted that the number of donors to UNG grew more than 15% last year, and new gifts and commitments to the UNG Foundation this year will total more than $23 million.