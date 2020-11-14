Riverside Military Academy sends cadets home early because of COVID-19 outbreak

A COVID-19 outbreak on campus has prompted Riverside Military Academy, a Gainesville college-preparatory boarding school, to send cadets home early and have them complete the last 10 days of the semester and final exams remotely.



“It’s absolutely COVID-19 related,” Britt Daniel, Riverside’s executive vice president, said. “We had a very good isolation plan to accommodate a certain amount of cadets who needed to isolate because of the heightened contact tracing requirements in place. Now we have outstripped our capacity.”

When a cadet tests positive for COVID-19, Daniel said they’re sent to their own room in a separate section of the barracks to isolate for 10 days. He said those who have been in close contact with cadets identified with COVID-19 are also separated from the others but are isolated for 14 days.

Daniel said the academy is aware of 27 positive COVID-19 cases among its cadets, and around 70 were determined as close contacts. He said the isolation portions of the barracks have enough to house 60 boys.

“If we had not made the call when we did, we would not be able to isolate the close contacts of positive patients,” he said. “It wasn’t the positive cadets giving the challenge, it’s the number of cadets identified through contact tracing because we’re a boarding school environment.”