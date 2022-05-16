Lanier Technical College held its commencement ceremony May 6, 2022, at its campus quad, graduating 328 students. Photo courtesy Lanier Technical College.
PHOTOS: Lanier Tech graduation, class of 2022
Lanier Technical College held its commencement ceremony May 6, 2022, at its campus quad, graduating 328 students. Photo courtesy Lanier Technical College.
Lanier Technical College held its commencement ceremony May 6, 2022, at its campus quad, graduating 328 students. Photo courtesy Lanier Technical College.
Lanier Technical College held its commencement ceremony May 6, 2022, at its campus quad, graduating 328 students. Photo courtesy Lanier Technical College.