2021-22 Milestones test results are in for Hall, Gainesville schools. And overall, they lag behind state scores

The Georgia Milestones test results released July 22 continue to show evidence of learning loss in Gainesville and Hall County, with both school systems trailing statewide scores.

“We have mixed results,” said Kevin Bales, assistant superintendent for Hall County Schools. “We’ve lost ground overall to the state, and that's always a concern.”

Likewise, Gainesville City Schools continues to lag behind the state, said Paula Rufus, director of research and evaluation for Gainesville City Schools.

“Historically,” she said, “we’ve been substantially lower than the state scores. … Even though we are moving in the right direction, we still are lagging.”