2021-22 Milestones test results are in for Hall, Gainesville schools. And overall, they lag behind state scores

The Georgia Milestones test results released July 22 continue to show evidence of learning loss in Gainesville and Hall County, with both school systems trailing statewide scores.
“We have mixed results,” said Kevin Bales, assistant superintendent for Hall County Schools. “We’ve lost ground overall to the state, and that's always a concern.”
Likewise, Gainesville City Schools continues to lag behind the state, said Paula Rufus, director of research and evaluation for Gainesville City Schools.
“Historically,” she said, “we’ve been substantially lower than the state scores. … Even though we are moving in the right direction, we still are lagging.”
Much like last year, state leaders advised against comparing this year’s scores to previous years.
The Milestones tests were not given in spring 2020, and the state relaxed requirements in spring 2021, including lowering the weight of End of Course exams and not holding back students nor evaluating teachers based on test scores.
Milestones provides testing data in various subject areas for students third grade through high school.
Schools in less affluent areas, and schools with high numbers of English language learners, have struggled the most, Bales said.
“We definitely see in our numbers that our most at-risk schools, our highest poverty schools, our high English-learner populated schools, definitely have had some struggles with regard to reading on grade level and numeracy with math,” he said.
Still, Bales has a “high degree of confidence” that they will catch up with state scores on reading and improve in other areas.
And he noted that some grade levels and some elementary schools have performed well in reading, including third grade Spout springs, fourth grade at Mount Vernon and fifth grade at Wauka Mountain Multiple Intelligences Academy.
In reading, those students scored in the top 15-20% of the schools across the state, he said.
He said they will look at those schools and draw lessons for others that struggled. Additionally, he said he will present a plan at the next school board meeting to improve literacy in the district.
“I feel like we're really well positioned to make a huge gain and try to bridge those gaps that we have with the state percentages,” he said.
Below are results for third, fifth and eighth grades at Hall, Gainesville and Buford schools. Full test results can be downloaded from the Georgia Department of Education website.