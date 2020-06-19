How students can fight the 'summer slide' in the age of coronavirus

Summer time means more than just warm weather and trips to the beach for students, parents and educators. For those responsible for young learners, the two-and-a-half-monthlong hiatus from the classroom will always be associated with the dreaded “summer slide.”



“When folks talk about the summer slide, they talk about the fact that students don’t have access to academics over the summer time period,” said Matthew Alexander, Hall County’s elementary schools director of literacy and numeracy. “... Typically with reading, you’ll see children will fall a few levels over the summer. So that’s what we talk about with the summer slide. And the same is going to be true for writing and math skills as well.”

Alexander said that research varies on quite how much the summer slide affects students, but that young learners and those who come from poverty are always affected the most.

That effect will be exacerbated by the school from home finish to the year, particularly for impoverished students with less access to the technology required for at-home learning.