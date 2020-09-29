How Hall County’s The Foundry became the top alternative school in Georgia

Bryan Gray’s yell of triumph nearly knocked him out of his chair.



Gray, assistant principal at Hall County’s alternative school The Foundry, discovered in a Zoom call last week that the school had been named the Georgia Association for Alternative Education’s school of the year for 2020-2021, and he was not shy about voicing his excitement.

“It was a loud yell in my office over the Zoom call, and then everybody came to check to make sure I was OK,” he said. “It was a very exciting, very proud moment.”

The Foundry was selected from a group of about 140 other alternative schools as the top program in Georgia, and Gray, The Foundry principal Mitch Murphy and Hall County Superintendent Will Schofield all expressed plenty of excitement and pride over the recognition.