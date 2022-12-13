Hall school board approves $1.9 million to upgrade intercom systems at these 5 schools

Hall County school board members on Monday, Dec. 12, approved $1.9 million to upgrade the intercom and phone systems at several schools.
“We've been in the process of upgrading our intercom systems,” said Craig Herrington, chairman of the school board. “They'll connect with the fire alarm system, to the security system and all that so that they're much more efficient and if there is an issue in the schools, they can locate it much quicker.”
Some of the money will also be used for library renovations at two schools.
Here are the schools, how much the projects will cost and the planned completion dates.
Cherokee Bluff High School
What: Intercom, phone system upgrades
How much: $595,256
When: August 2023
West Hall Middle School
What: Intercom, phone system upgrades; library renovations
How much: $479,584
When: August 2023
Flowery Branch High School
What: Intercom, phone system upgrades
How much: $467,786
When: August 2023
Ivester Early College
What: Intercom, phone system upgrades
How much: $281,197
When: August 2023
Lanier College and Career Academy
What: Intercom, phone system upgrades
How much: $165,775
When: August 2023
Flowery Branch Elementary School
What: Library renovations
How much: $59,539
When: August 2023