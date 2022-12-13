By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Hall school board approves $1.9 million to upgrade intercom systems at these 5 schools
 Hall County school board members on Monday, Dec. 12, approved $1.9 million to upgrade the intercom and phone systems at several schools. 

“We've been in the process of upgrading our intercom systems,” said Craig Herrington, chairman of the school board. “They'll connect with the fire alarm system, to the security system and all that so that they're much more efficient and if there is an issue in the schools, they can locate it much quicker.” 

Some of the money will also be used for library renovations at two schools. 

Here are the schools, how much the projects will cost and the planned completion dates. 


Cherokee Bluff High School 

What: Intercom, phone system upgrades 

How much: $595,256

When: August 2023


West Hall Middle School 

What: Intercom, phone system upgrades; library renovations 

How much: $479,584 

When: August 2023


Flowery Branch High School 

What:  Intercom, phone system upgrades

How much: $467,786

When: August 2023


Ivester Early College

What:  Intercom, phone system upgrades

How much: $281,197

When: August 2023


Lanier College and Career Academy

What: Intercom, phone system upgrades 

How much: $165,775

When: August 2023


Flowery Branch Elementary School 

What: Library renovations 

How much: $59,539 

When: August 2023