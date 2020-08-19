This Hall elementary school has unveiled new hiking trails and outdoor classrooms

He said the trails and outdoor classrooms will help connect students to nature, while also keeping them as safe as possible from the potential transmission of COVID-19.

“The connection between nature and the academics and their wellness is really what we’re trying to balance,” he said. “All of that is wrapped into like ‘OK, we’ve got a pandemic, how do we take these lemons and really make lemonade?’ It’s really through that kind of thinking that we approached this.”

The new outdoor learning spaces were produced entirely by volunteer work and donations, with Home Depot, Mincey Marble, Garcia Landscaping and Lunsford Grading and Hauling all supplying funds and materials for the project.

Hintzges himself, along with many other volunteers, spent the last several weekends using hacksaws and machetes to clear and mark the paths, working through Saturdays and braving chiggers to make sure the outdoor areas would be ready for the start of the school year. Hintzges said lessons such as comparing deciduous and coniferous trees and teaching students about environmental awareness are potential scholarly benefits of the new teaching spaces.

“The science and everything else that goes along with it is really what I was hoping to get to from an academic standpoint,” he said.

The outdoor spaces will also be beneficial for Chicopee Woods students who have experienced childhood trauma such as domestic and sexual abuse and homelessness, according to counselor Rebecca Bouras.