Gainesville City Schools adopts preliminary 2023-24 budget, millage rate. Here are the details

The Gainesville school board on Monday, May 15, approved a preliminary budget and millage rate for the 2023-24 fiscal year.



For now, the millage rate will remain at 6.195.

The millage rate is measured in mills. A mill is equal to $1 per $1,000 in taxable property value. In Gainesville, property is taxed at 40% of its value.

The property tax digest has increased nearly 26% over last year, from $37.7 million to $47.5 million, increasing the district’s tax revenue from $3.9 million to a projected $9.7 million.

But Superintendent Jeremy Williams said it will not be enough to offset the “huge increase” in expenditures. Gainesville City Schools will see the largest one-year increase in expenditures in the district’s history, from $82.5 million to $96.5 million.

Most of that increase is due to employee raises, the hiring of 25 additional employees and higher employee health insurance premiums.

Teachers will receive a $2,000 raise and more step increases, while classified employees (e.g., custodians, bus drivers, nurses) will receive a 5% pay raise.

Employee salaries account for about 85% of the district’s budget, Williams said.

Health insurance per employee per year will increase from $11,340 to $18,960 for an additional cost of $4.2 million.

But the good news, Williams said, is that a projected $2 million deficit will now likely only be about $500,000. The district is projecting an ending reserve fund of $20.8 million.

Partly for that reason, Williams left the door open to reducing the millage rate depending on community feedback, though board treasurer Sammy Smith said they’re not likely to lower it.

Below are the dates for the final budget and millage rate adoption, as well as the three public hearings that are required when the millage rate is not fully rolled back. A full rollback would require the district to lower the millage rate enough to receive the same amount of property tax revenue as the prior year.

The public hearings and the final adoption will be held at the school board office at 508 Oak St.

Public hearings

6 p.m. June 12

11 a.m. June 20

5 p.m. June 20

Final budget/millage rate adoption