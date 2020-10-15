Free school meals program extended through June

All public school students will continue to receive free breakfast and lunch on school days through the rest of the academic year, thanks to an extension of USDA waivers for programs designed to help families struggling financially amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The programs were initially set to run through December but will now go all the way through June, according to a statement released by the USDA Friday, Oct. 9.

“As our nation recovers and reopens, we want to ensure that children continue to receive the nutritious breakfasts and lunches they count on during the school year wherever they are, and however they are learning,” Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue said. “We are grateful for the heroic efforts by our school food service professionals who are consistently serving healthy meals to kids now.”

The extension allows for both in-person and virtual students to continue receiving meals under the programs already in place. Parents of students learning remotely can find meal pick-up locations through an interactive map on the USDA website.