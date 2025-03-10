Deal Elementary Principal Keri Smith honored with this award Sandra Deal Elementary Principal Keri Smith with former Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal. Smith was given the Sandra Deal Excellence in Education Award by the Georgia Commission on Women. The award celebrates educators who exemplify the values and dedication of the late Sandra Deal, Georgia’s former First Lady. - photo by Hall County Schools Sandra Dunagan Deal Elementary Principal Keri Smith has been named a recipient of the Sandra Deal Excellence in Education Award by the Georgia Commission on Women.