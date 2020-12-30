Buford settles racial lawsuit over former school superintendent

A race discrimination lawsuit that sent Buford’s school system into turmoil and prompted the departure of its superintendent has been settled, according to court records.



The case gained notoriety across the U.S. and overseas because it included audio recordings of racist rants said to have been uttered by then-superintendent Geye Hamby. The person identified as Hamby in the lawsuit used bigoted language and spoke openly about wanting to kill Black workers at a construction site.

At the time, Hamby was one of the highest-paid superintendents in the state, earning $308,000 a year. He was placed on administrative leave on Aug. 21, 2018, the same day The Atlanta Journal-Constitution published a story about the litigation. He resigned three days later.