Brenau signs agreement with Panama government to foster new exchanges with students and faculty

Through this new partnership, Skleder said the delegation plans to send cohorts of 15-20 students from Panama to Brenau for one year of intensive English learning and cultural immersion, followed by a four-year degree from any program offered at the university. The start date for this program has not been confirmed yet because of the ongoing pandemic.



“The way we learn about other cultures is by interacting with people from other cultures,” Skleder said. “We can learn a lot in academic classroom work, but until you actually sit down and talk to somebody about their lived experience, you’re not really learning about their culture. Our campus needs to be a place where they get that experience.”

Skleder said Panama’s government has been investing significantly in creating a bilingual country for both economic and social development. Partnering with Brenau is one of the many ways they’re reaching this goal, she said.

Bernardo Meneses, IFARHU’s director general, said those chosen for the five-year program will come from a pool of the highest-scoring students in the best public schools across Panama.