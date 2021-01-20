All Gainesville students could be back in the classroom Jan. 27

Return to in-person class

Williams told the school board the district’s COVID-19 numbers had come and stayed down after the school system delayed for two weeks a return to in-person classes at the start of the semester on Jan. 6.

The school district reported 18 students and staff absent and positive for COVID-19 for the week leading up to Jan. 11 and the week leading up to Jan. 18. The number of students and staff quarantining, however, dropped from 21 for the week leading up to to Jan. 11 to nine for the week leading up to to Jan. 18.

Those numbers are down from 33 positive cases in the week leading up to December 21, and 214 quarantining that same week.

Self-contained special education students, as well as pre-K through second grade returned to in-person class on Tuesday, Jan. 19.

The goal, he said, is to return third through eighth grades to class on Monday, Jan. 25, and ninth through 12th grades on Wednesday, Jan. 27. He said returning the older students two days later will allow high school students who will be taking the PSAT at Gainesville High School on Tuesday to focus on that.

All 10th graders and select ninth and 11th graders take the PSAT in small groups in school buildings.

Williams said the planned schedule is subject to change, based on changes in the district’s COVID-19 numbers.

He encouraged staff and families to continue reporting COVID-19 cases as quickly as possible so the district can decide the safest path forward.

“We need them to be as honest and as accurate as possible with us,” he told The Times.