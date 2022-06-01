Spicier than Thai: New cuisine coming to Flowery Branch

Janny Xayavongsa plans to bring authentic Laotian food to her hometown of Flowery Branch.

4 Elephants Catering opened in Cleveland about six months ago, and Flowery Branch City Council is set to vote on the restaurant’s lease agreement on Thursday, June 2, to clear the way for a move to 5519 Main St. The restaurant plans to have both dine-in and catering services.

“Laotian food is just like Thai and Vietnamese food,” said Xayavongsa, who operates the business with her three sisters and parents. “Ours is just more full of flavor and spicier.”