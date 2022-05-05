Hunting for some vintage treasures? You may find them at Gainesville’s newest boutique

Two Old Crows
Where: 804 Washington St. NW, Gainesville
Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday
More info: 2oldcrows.store
A new quaint and cozy shopping experience has opened for business on Gainesville’s Washington Street to help old treasure find new homes.
Owned by Gerald and Steven Crow, Two Old Crows boasts an eclectic mix of glassware and fine china, mid-century cookware, 8-track and cassette tapes, vintage artwork, collectible items, antiques and other novelties from days of yore.
“We have everything from Apple Records to Waterford crystal,” Gerald said. “Our goal is not to be big like some of the other places doing resale; our goal is to be small and focused on quality goods at reasonable prices — something different that’s not what’s expected from this type of environment. I think the word ‘thrifted’ is used way too often when you’re doing resale products that really aren’t thrift-related. Our market is those people that want to spend a little bit of money for good quality products, and these products are going to be more high-end and well taken care of. Some of them may be vintage, some of them may be retro — we want to keep it mixed up all the time so that we can provide products to a very broad audience.”
A project two years in the making, the couple said the merchandise comes from their own personal estates as well as Gerald’s father’s and a three-story house they recently purchased along with everything in it — which filled five storage buildings, according to Steven.
“It runs the gamut from furnishings to jewelry to accessories to clothing to holiday decorations — it’s just all over the board,” Gerald said.
With the furnishings, the Crows plan to stage interior homescapes in a private warehouse, which customers will be able to browse by appointment.
The boutique’s inventory also includes a handful of new items like handcrafted jewelry and purses.
According to Gerald, the boutique will conduct business online as well once its website is fully operational. Additionally, Two Old Crows will offer some carefully curated consignment items and will work with residents of the 55+ Cresswind at Lake Lanier community to help them find a new home for the belongings they part with as they downgrade.
A native of Hall County, Steven owns and operates Creative Cuts on the downtown Gainesville square, which is approaching its 45th anniversary. Gerald is a native of the Texas panhandle and retired from the automobile auction business; Two Old Crows, he said, is more or less a “retirement project.”
“We’re not in the young set anymore, and that’s OK,” Gerald said. “But we’re not ready for true, true retirement. We just want to do our part to give back to the community. We feel very welcome in the community, and we want to do our part to help the community flourish and enjoy what time we have left here in this world.”
Treasure hunters can visit Two Old Crows between 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
With the greenspace behind the storefront, the couple said there’s potential for an occasional pop-up sale and other outdoor events this summer.
While a number of Gainesville shopkeepers may offer similar merchandise, the Crows said they feel the market is big enough to accommodate one more.
“There’s always room for business to grow and mature,” Gerald said. “Bringing this type of environment here, I felt, was really important because the other avenues that are here and available for this type of product are really large and they can, at times, be very disorganized. It was time for something that felt a little more comfortable to come into and spend your time and browse. Someone could spend an hour’s time in here or even half an hour’s time, wander through and say, ‘There’s something that I would really like to have.’”