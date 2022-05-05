Hunting for some vintage treasures? You may find them at Gainesville’s newest boutique

“We have everything from Apple Records to Waterford crystal,” Gerald said. “Our goal is not to be big like some of the other places doing resale; our goal is to be small and focused on quality goods at reasonable prices — something different that’s not what’s expected from this type of environment. I think the word ‘thrifted’ is used way too often when you’re doing resale products that really aren’t thrift-related. Our market is those people that want to spend a little bit of money for good quality products, and these products are going to be more high-end and well taken care of. Some of them may be vintage, some of them may be retro — we want to keep it mixed up all the time so that we can provide products to a very broad audience.”

A project two years in the making, the couple said the merchandise comes from their own personal estates as well as Gerald’s father’s and a three-story house they recently purchased along with everything in it — which filled five storage buildings, according to Steven.