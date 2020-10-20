Gainesville Bowling Center could open next month with updates, a name change and new ownership

“They wanted it, so we went through with it,” Laquita Lunsford said.

Laquita Lunsford, who was diagnosed with lung cancer two years ago, said in the meantime she will continue focusing on her health, and her husband will stay at the center to manage the bowling pro shop.

Cheyenne Ergle, general manager of what will soon become Station 300 Gainesville, said around $250,000 has been invested into renovating the bowling center, which was established in 1985.

The business, located at 2317 Browns Bridge Road in Gainesville, will open its haunted laser tag and arcade space from 6-11 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22. Ergle said the laser tag area, which isn’t new to the center, will look like haunted house with staff dressed as monstrous characters and include spooky animatronics. The Halloween-themed laser tag will continue into the weekend and start again from Thursday, Oct. 29 through Sunday, Nov. 1.

Mike Monroe, operations manager of Station 300, said he hopes to open the entire bowling center during the first week of November.