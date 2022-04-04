This Chick-fil-A in Hall County will close for remodeling this week

A second drive-thru lane will be added with permanent canopies, misting fans and heaters. Indoor renovations include a new state-of-the-art kitchen, which will double the amount of food the store can churn out, said store owner Frank Harney.

In the meantime, customers can visit the nearest Chick-fil-A at Robson Crossing, located at 3405 Atlanta Hwy.

Overall, Harney said, the store will be able to serve 30% more customers, though he declined to say how many people the store serves on a typical day. He said drive-thru business has increased tremendously in the past five or six years.

He said his store was due for an upgrade. It opened in 2008, and he said Chick-fil-A tends to renovate restaurants every 12 to 15 years.

“They don’t let their stores get old and worn out and ragged,” he said. He operated a Chick-fil-A in Oakwood before opening the one in Flowery Branch, and before that, he ran one in Lakeshore Mall.

“I’ve been doing this for 24 years, and I’ve never had an interruption of business,” he said. “It’s a nerve racking feeling … when your cash register stops ringing.”

Despite the temporary shut down, he said all 80 of his employees, half of whom are part time, will be paid while the store is closed.

But there will be some growing pains for the customers.

“We were thinking about taking home a bunch of stuff and freezing it,” customer Ted Haynes said, laughing. He and his wife, Gloria, said they have been eating at the Chick-fil-A for seven years since moving to the area.

“Our customer base is like family,” Harney said. “So, yes, we have heard a lot of belly aching … but they pretty much tell us they’re excited about it and they will be back.”

“This isn’t just a Chick-fil-A,” he said. “This is their store.”