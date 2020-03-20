Amazon planning to occupy than 1 million square feet of space in South Hall

Amazon is coming to Hall County.
The company will occupy new buildings at Lanier Logistics Center, which is at 5000 Lanier Islands Parkway in Buford, according to a press release from developer IDI Logistics.
The press release cites an Atlanta Business Chronicle article.
The vast online retailer plans to occupy more than 1 million square feet at the site for a new logistics operation, the article says.
The project includes one 815,000-square-foot building and a 300,000-square-foot building.
Amazon will use Lanier Logistics Center for a delivery station, where products are moved into the last-mile delivery system, the article says.
Other details, such as employment, weren’t immediately available.The center is part of ongoing warehouse development in Hall, including I-985 Lanier Logistics, also off Lanier Islands Parkway at Ga. 13.