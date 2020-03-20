BREAKING
Amazon planning to occupy than 1 million square feet of space in South Hall
07042019 BUSINESS 1.jpg
A business park is being developed off of Lanier Islands Parkway in South Hall, pictured here in July 2019. - photo by Scott Rogers
Jeff Gill
The Times
Updated: March 20, 2020, 11:41 a.m.

Amazon is coming to Hall County.

The company will occupy new buildings at Lanier Logistics Center, which is at 5000 Lanier Islands Parkway in Buford, according to a press release from developer IDI Logistics.

The press release cites an Atlanta Business Chronicle article.

The vast online retailer plans to occupy more than 1 million square feet at the site for a new logistics operation, the article says.

The project includes one 815,000-square-foot building and a 300,000-square-foot building.

Amazon will use Lanier Logistics Center for a delivery station, where products are moved into the last-mile delivery system, the article says.

Other details, such as employment, weren’t immediately available.

The center is part of ongoing warehouse development in Hall, including I-985 Lanier Logistics, also off Lanier Islands Parkway at Ga. 13.
