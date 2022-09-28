4 key takeaways from housing market update

Tommy Howard, president of brokerage services for the Norton Agency, a Gainesville-based real estate firm, gave an update on the housing market Wednesday in a presentation at the Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce.

Here are some key takeaways.

Homebuyers, don’t panic yet about interest rates

Last week, the Federal Reserve raised its key interest rate by three-quarters of a point in an effort to curb inflation. It is the fifth increase this year and the third consecutive 0.75 percentage point increase.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Wednesday that the 30-year fixed mortgage rate climbed to 6.82%. That’s the highest rate since October of 2008 when the housing market crashed, triggering the Great Recession.

But Howard said homebuyers shouldn’t panic yet.

“A lot of people probably in this room had interest rates and bought houses at 7, 8, 9%, and it's just what we did,” he said. “I don't think that there needs to be a huge amount of panic when it comes to these interest rates.”

He suggested that mortgage rates have historically tended to be higher, noting that the 30-year rate in October 1980 was over 18%.

That said, home sales in Hall are down 12.6% in the past year, he said, and the trend is likely to continue.

“We're seeing the sales volume go down and the inventory go up,” he said.

But the demand for housing is still high.

“With all of that said, the demand for housing remains high,” he said. “People still need a place to live. There's still an influx of population.”

He noted that from 2010 to 2020, Georgia’s population grew by about 1 million people, and “the secret is out” about the southeast, he added, with people all over the country wanting to move here.



