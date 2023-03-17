Watch: Video shows shooting victim follow suspected road rage shooter on Ga. 365

Michael Gabriel says he’s lucky to be alive after taking two bullets during a road rage incident Wednesday morning on Ga. 365 in Gainesville.

He said the suspected shooter fired a dozen shots into his wife’s Chevrolet Tahoe while he was on his way to a doctor’s appointment.

“This guy wanted me dead,” the 50-year-old Gainesville resident said.

Steven Dallas Cooper, 26, is accused of exiting his Ford Mustang and shooting Gabriel and a woman around 8:30 a.m. at an intersection of Ga. 365 next to the J. A. Walters YMCA.

Paula Kay Blackwell, 65, was “caught in the crossfire,” police Lt. Kevin Holbrook said. She was struck in the kidney and remains in critical condition, police said.

Police said Cooper had a two-year-old child in the car.

Cooper faces charges of aggravated battery, criminal attempt to commit murder, criminal damage to property, reckless conduct and aggravated assault.

He is being held without bond in Hall County Jail.