Update: ‘Nothing has worked’: Judge sentences man in Christmas Eve murder Demetrius Few appears in Hall County Superior Court Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025, for the first day of his murder trial. Few is charged with malice murder and aggravated assault in the Dec. 24, 2024, fatal shooting of Ashley Cherie Hill, 33, of Gainesville. Marcus Robinson, 36, of Gainesville was also shot multiple times and hospitalized. - photo by Scott Rogers Demetrius Few was given multiple opportunities to get treatment before Superior Court Judge Jason Deal sentenced him to prison in 2014.