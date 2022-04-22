‘Scariest thing I've ever been through in my life’: Witnesses discuss Oakwood leaf fire that 'got out of hand'

On Wednesday around 4 p.m., a controlled burn at the 5600 block of Sallee Avenue in Oakwood got “out of hand” and spread to a home, nearby vehicles and an RV, according to Hall County Fire Services.

“The cause was ruled accidental after a debris fire became too large for the resident to control,” said fire spokesman Bobby Ogletree.

“The wind come up along about that time, and before I could get my hoses strung out like it needs to be at the other end of the building, it was too late, I had to call 911,” Ferguson said. “I had a little old bunch of leaves I was burning around — they wasn’t even in the barrel. I was just burning around the edge of the barrel just for a few minutes.”

Ogletree said Ferguson did not have a burn permit, but their “records show no history of burn violations for the address.”

A permit is required to conduct an outdoor burning of any sort, he said. Permits are based on forecasted weather conditions. They last for one day only and can be revoked if the weather changes or burning activities are found to be outside the permitted guidelines.

“It was a very windy day, and he probably could have used better judgment,” Oglebee said. But Ferguson will not face any repercussions because they don’t want to “add insult to injury.”