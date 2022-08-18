Norfolk Southern faces daily fine if it doesn’t clean soybeans out of Flat Creek

A Norfolk Southern train servicing the Cargill plant had three rail cars derail, including at least one carrying soybeans.

The Times has reached out to Norfolk Southern for a response.

In a previous statement to The Times regarding these soybeans, Norfolk Southern said in a statement that the company and its contractors “worked quickly to clean-up the spilled product following last month's derailment and determined that the spill was contained to Norfolk Southern property.”

According to the “notice of violation” letter sent Wednesday, EPD representatives saw three derailed hopper cars Aug. 16 in the headwaters of Flat Creek.

“Soybeans were observed in the derailed hopper cars, under the hopper cars and soybeans in various stages of decomposition adjacent to derailed hopper cars along the bank of Flat Creek,” according to EPD’s letter.

The water downstream, however, was murky and gray, and soybeans were found in the water and along the bank, according to the letter.

Becca Risser, Chattahoochee Riverkeeper headwaters watershed specialist, said there were at least 40 dead fish last week and saw more dead fish this week.

Risser said she is still getting readings for dissolved oxygen in the water below the 5 milligrams per liter standard. In the worst spots, the readings are still below 1 milligram per liter.

The water in Flat Creek from Cargill to the derailed cars was clear and soybean-free.

Marion Environmental, a contractor for Norfolk Southern, has been removing soybeans.

Risser said the cleanup method involves a pump sucking out the soybeans and water, running that through a filter and returning the water into the creek.

EPD directed Norfolk Southern to “continue the removal of soybeans and provide aeration for Flat Creek until all recoverable soybeans are removed and the dissolved oxygen is above 5 (milligrams per liter) for a period of seven consecutive days.”

“Please be aware that these violations can result (in) monetary penalties of up to $50,000 per day, per violation and that pending enforcement may follow,” according to the letter.