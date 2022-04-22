Man accused of home invasion in Gainesville, runs into woods after homeowner shoots pistol into ground

A 48-year-old man was accused of entering a Gainesville home Thursday, April 21, and threatening a homeowner and his 12-year-old stepdaughter with a large stick, according to authorities.
But the homeowner grabbed a pistol and fired a shot into the ground, causing the suspect to run into the woods, according to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman B.J. Williams said the man and his stepdaughter were getting ready for school around 7 a.m. Thursday in their Joe Chandler Road home.
Williams said Miguel Villapando-Gomez, who is believed to be homeless, hit the home’s glass storm door with a 6-foot-long tree branch.
“The suspect opened the storm door and entered the house, closed the main door behind him and locked it,” Williams wrote in an email. “He then told both occupants to get on the ground.”
The homeowner retrieved the pistol from his bedroom and told the man to leave the house.
Williams said Villapando-Gomez kept waving the stick around and would not leave until the homeowner threatened to shoot.
Villapando-Gomez got out of the house but would not leave the yard, Williams said.
“The homeowner says he stepped into the doorway of the home and fired a shot into the ground,” Williams wrote, causing the suspect to run into the woods.
Shortly after the homeowner called 911, deputies found Villapando-Gomez hiding under a truck in the area near the home.
No one was hurt, but Williams said the man and his stepdaughter were “shaken up.”
Villapando-Gomez was charged with felony home invasion, two counts of simple assault, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug-related objects.
No attorney information was available Friday, April 22.
Villapando-Gomez was booked in to the Hall County Jail, where he remains without bond on the home invasion charge.