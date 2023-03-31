Lula man facing attempted murder in Ga. 365 shooting claims self-defense

Gainesville Police said Cooper fired multiple shots in a road rage shooting and hit Michael Charles Gabriel, 50, and Paula Kay Blackwell, 65

Blackwell, who police said was “caught in the crossfire,” was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center after being shot.

Hospital officials said Friday, March 31, that Blackwell was still in critical condition.

Cooper was set to have a hearing Wednesday, March 29, but the hearing was waived. The plan was for Cooper’s attorney, Michael Katz, to file a motion for bond and then return the case to Magistrate Court for a preliminary hearing.

Katz said he intended to file a motion for bond in the coming days.

Talking to The Times after the scheduled hearing, Katz said Cooper’s contention was that Gabriel had a gun.

Referencing a video obtained by The Times from Gabriel, Katz said it showed Gabriel not running away but coming at his client.

“We certainly consider it a case of self defense,” Katz said.