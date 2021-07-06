July 4 weekend wrapup: Incidents and injuries on Lake Lanier

On Saturday, July 3, two people were transferred to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta after suffering burn injuries in a boat explosion at Lazy Days Marina shortly before 5 p.m., said Mark McKinnon, DNR public affairs officer. The cause of the explosion is still being investigated by the Hall County Fire Marshal, said Zach Brackett, division chief for Hall County Fire Services.



“We will not be identifying those involved or detailing the extent of injuries due to HIPAA,” he added.

On Sunday afternoon, one person was injured in a tubing incident in Hall County and transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center. McKinnon said he has not received any updates on the incident.

On Sunday night, several people sustained minor injuries and one person was transported to Northside Forsyth Hospital after two boats collided in Shoal Creek. The operator of the striking boat was arrested for BUI, and both boats suffered major damage.

Other boating incidents included a boat that capsized in Shoal Creek with five people aboard, a boat that ran aground in Chestatee River and a houseboat that struck another boat and its dock in Orr Creek.

Over the weekend, Gainesville saw eight BUIs, seven boating incidents and five injuries.

Statewide, DNR reported two drownings, 28 BUIs, nine boating incidents, eight injuries and no boating fatalities 2021 July Fourth weekend. Last year, DNR reported three drownings, 15 BUIs, two boating incidents, one injury and one boating fatality.