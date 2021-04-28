Jack Hough's widow testifies at slaying trial: ‘I never saw him again’

Bennett was indicted in February 2019 by a Hall County grand jury on charges including malice murder, four counts of felony murder, criminal attempt to commit robbery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a person 65 years of age or older in the Feb. 7, 2019, shooting of Hough at the CVS on Park Hill Drive.

Gail Hough described her first meeting with Jack in 2013 and their marriage the next year.

"We lived more in the five years that we had than a lot of people do in 20 years of marriage," she said.

After dinner on Feb. 7, 2019, Gail Hough mentioned to her husband Jack that she forgot to get her prescription at CVS Pharmacy. Since they were already out, Jack suggested they pick it up.