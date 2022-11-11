Increase in overdoses highlight fentanyl crisis in Hall

If fentanyl had been as available seven years ago as it is today, Jordan Hussey said she might not be here.

“I don’t know how else to say it except that these people aren’t having a chance to find help,” said Hussey, executive director of J’s Place.

Hussey presented Wednesday, Nov. 9, at the Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce regarding the threat of fentanyl in the community.

J’s Place is a community recovery organization named for Jeffrey Dallas Gay Jr., who died in 2012 from an overdose.

Through the first three months of 2022, there were 16 fatal drug overdoses in Hall County, according to statistics from the DeKalb County Medical Examiner’s Office. Of those overdoses, 12 of them involved fentanyl.

There were 41 fatal overdoses in Hall County in 2020 and 38 fatal overdoses in Hall in 2021.

Hussey told the audience about how fentanyl is oftentimes mixed with other drugs such as oxycodone, cocaine and methamphetamine.

“Nowadays, a person can’t really buy heroin without there being fentanyl in it, and there’s typically going to be more fentanyl than there will be heroin,” Hussey said.

Hussey said there is a misconception that when fentanyl is being disguised in candy boxes or other colorful packaging that it is meant to be targeting children.

“I actually don’t think that’s the case,” she said. “I think they’re just trying to hide it, but that’s a personal opinion.”

Hussey said J’s Place’s parent support group is the biggest it has ever been.

“To me, what that says is these parents are really worried about their kids. They are coming in and they are looking for a solution on how to be OK with themselves and how to love this individual while setting healthy boundaries, and they are at a loss.”

According to data from the Georgia Department of Public Health, Hall County ranked in the top 10 of Georgia counties in certain categories concerning opioid-involved overdoses in 2020.

Hall was No. 8 for number of deaths by county of residence with 31 deaths. Hall County also ranked seventh for emergency department visits and hospitalizations with 242.

Fulton County ranked No. 1 in both categories, with 132 deaths and 563 emergency department visits and hospitalizations.

Hussey said there are issues with data collection on overdoses because there is not a uniform process, and there is often not a delineation between fentanyl and other opioid drugs.